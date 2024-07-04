'Padh ke kya karna hai': Student's philosophical quote at the end of maths exam leaves internet in splits

The internet is abuzz over a student's funny addition of a quote to his answer sheet. Rakesh Sharma, a teacher and Instagram user shared a video showcasing his student Harsh Beniwal's maths paper. The humorous quote penned by Beniwal has quickly captured the attention of social media users. Snapshot of the quote written by the student at the end of the maths answer sheet. (Instagram/@rakesh.sharma.sir)

The video begins with Sharma showing that he checked Beniwal's exam answer sheet and how much the student scored on each of the questions. At the end of his sheet, Beniwal wrote, "Padh padh ke kya karna hai, ek din toh marna hai, phir bhi pass hone ki iccha hai (What will we do by studying? One has to die eventually. Though, I still have hopes to pass this exam.)"

Earlier, another student went viral on social media for drawing a heart diagram in his exam sheet. While the diagram seemed to be correct, the student humorously labelled the parts with names of the girls - Haritha, Priya, Pooja, Namitha and Roopa. Not only that, but the student also went on to describe the functions of the heart in relation to the girls.

For Priya, he wrote that "she was always chatting with him" and that he "liked her". For Rupa, he added that she is "beautiful and cute" and used to text him on Snapchat.

He described Namitha's features and shared that she has "long hair and big eyes". Haritha is his classmate, and Pooja is his ex-lover. After the diagram went viral, it garnered more than 64.3 million views and more than one million likes. Many people found it amusing.