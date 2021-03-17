This Twitter thread featuring jokes by first standard students is a laugh riot

There are several posts on the Internet that showcase the hilarious conversations one can have with kids. Now George Pointon, a teacher from London, has added to those wonderful posts with a hilarious thread featuring some jokes told by his students from the first standard. The thread may leave you laughing and gushing at the same time.

“I asked my Year 1 classes to tell me a joke; Here is my analysis,” reads the first tweet. The thread then goes on to mention some jokes by the kids. What makes the thread a wholesome read is how Pointon rates the jokes by the kids in a positive and quirky way.

We won’t give away much so do check out the thread and each joke told by the kids.

I asked my Year 1 classes to tell me a joke;

Here is my analysis.

A THREAD — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) March 16, 2021

Shared on March 16, the post has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and several comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the adorable jokes. While some resonated with the kid named Emma’s answer, others found the rating yardstick of Pointon on point.

We are all Emma. ❤️ — 🖋ᴊᴜᴅʏᴍᴀʏ ᴍᴜʀᴘʜʏ (@JudymayMurphy) March 16, 2021

love how you give her a credit but trust me, forcing her to present herself like that will NEVER fix her shyness, instead it would grow into anxiety. Better tell her what to do and let her fight her shyness slowly. It's really good for her to recognize it this early — Jann-Fiete Arp (@ArpJann) March 17, 2021

Class act😭❤🤝🏾 — Atopa Gangster🏹🎯🇬🇭 (@Atopa_Gangster) March 17, 2021





What are your thoughts on this wholesome thread?

