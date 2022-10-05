Ph.D. student shares a hilarious note on procrastination; netizens relate

As students, we all have gone through the phase where we did not complete our assignments until the very last minute. While the stress of completing it would be on our heads, we would still procrastinate hour after hour. And when the last hour would finally begin, we did everything possible to avoid getting distracted. Recently, a Ph.D. student was going through something similar and had to put up a sign where she requested everyone not to speak to her.

In a post uploaded by Twitter user @Steve_Bingham92, he shared a note where a Ph.D. student had written to not talk to her. They also added that they are completing their Ph.D. work, and if anyone spoke to them, they would stop working as they are a terrible procrastinator.

Take a look at the note by the Ph.D. student here:

I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point 😂😂 @PhDVoice pic.twitter.com/M0xLrntxrW — Steve_Bingham (@Steve_Bingham92) October 4, 2022

Since this post was shared, it has had more than 8,000 likes and 751 retweets. One twitter user commented, "I had to buy a pair of ear defenders in my Ph.D. office. My colleagues were lovely and not that loud. I was just easily distracted!" Another person wrote, "One of my former colleagues pinned post-its with the words "Is this necessary?" everywhere (literally!) to stop himself from doing anything else than finishing his thesis. We even found some of them when cleaning the lab years after he had left." A third person said, "There should be an unwritten rule, if you are at your desk with your head/earphones in, then do not disturb. Even if they are off. I am guilty of breaking this rule, though."