Passenger attempts to open emergency door mid-flight, fellow flyers restrain him. Video

An alarming mid-flight incident unfolded on a Copa Airlines flight this week, when an unruly passenger attempted to open the emergency door just 30 minutes before landing. According to the New York Post, the flight was en route from Brazil to Panama when the man, armed with a plastic knife from his meal tray, rushed to the back of the plane and tried to take a flight attendant hostage in an effort to open the door. A Copa Airlines passenger attempted to open the emergency door mid-flight, but fellow passengers restrained him.(X/@NelsonCarlosd15)

Moment of panic on board

A shocking video of the incident, shared on the microblogging platform X, shows the chaotic scene as other passengers quickly intervened, restraining the man. Another clip captures authorities boarding the plane upon landing, escorting the man off in handcuffs, his face bloodied after being subdued by the onboard passengers.

Photojournalist Cristiano Carvalho, who witnessed the incident, described the frightening moments. "A flight attendant started screaming, and another tried to hold him back, but couldn't because he was too strong," Carvalho recounted. "He went past the back emergency door after the warning, then started moving forward and trying to open it."

Passengers step in to control the situation

As the man made his move towards the emergency door, a group of brave passengers sprang into action. Despite struggling against his strength, they managed to overpower him and restrain him in a violent altercation. Carvalho, who was present during the confrontation, described how the passengers beat the man until he was nearly unconscious.

Watch the clip here:

"They beat him a lot until he almost lost consciousness," Carvalho added, highlighting the chaos and panic that unfolded in those tense moments.

Copa Airlines' response

In a statement, Copa Airlines confirmed that once the flight landed in Panama, a national security team boarded the plane and removed the passenger. He was handed over to judicial authorities for further action. The airline praised both the crew and the passengers for their quick thinking in averting disaster.

"The crew acted quickly and, with the assistance of some passengers, applied the necessary safety protocols to control the situation until landing in Panama," said a spokesperson for Copa Airlines. "Thanks to the professionalism of the crew, the safety of the flight and passengers was protected."

A troubling trend in air travel

This incident comes just days after a disturbing attack on a United Airlines flight, where a man violently assaulted a sleeping, deaf, and non-verbal passenger. Authorities have since charged the suspect, Everett Chal Nelson, with assault. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison.