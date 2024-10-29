Man harshly criticised for ‘secretly’ filming flight attendant, he reveals…

A content creator's viral video got him in trouble when people slammed him for secretly recording a flight attendant. The video captures him sneakily recording the flight crew standing beside him. The image shows a man "secretly" filing a flight attendant. However, he later expressed that is not the case. (Instagram/@sampansingh07)

Instagram user Sampan Singh shared the video with a caption that reads, “Kissi ko inka Insta ID pata hai kya?” (Does anyone know her Insta ID?). The footage opens with a text that, when translated from Hindi into English, reads, “She is looking cute. I am thinking about asking for her number.” The video then goes on to show the flight attendant, who is identified as Aishwarya Singh.

It didn’t take long for social media users to slam Singh for recording someone without their consent, with a few labelling him as a “creep”.

However, he later revealed in a comments section that the person he is seen recording is his longtime girlfriend.

“Will not reply to any comments on the reels after this comment because I am tired. I gave the best replies mankind ever had in the comment box. The girl in the video is my GF and we have been dating for the past 8 years. Moral of the story is don't believe what you see on social media,” he wrote.

Singh has previously shared videos and photos with Aishwarya Singh. From expressing his happiness to flying on a flight where she is on crew duty to enjoying the nightlife with her, his posts give a glimpse of their life together.

Take a look at the video which has sparked the controversy:

How did social media react?

Before Singh revealed the truth, social media users were apprehensive and expressed concerns about him filing a flight crew. An individual wrote, “Don't film her without her permission.” Another added, “Tag police, he should be arrested.”

A few, however, defended Singh and wrote about them being a couple, like this person who explained, “People in the comments don't know they are already in a relationship and have the same cabin crew job, bruh.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video that has triggered social media users?