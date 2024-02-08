Influencer’s hilarious mimicry of flight attendants impresses real-life air hostesses
"I’m a flight attendant, and this is true," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to an influencer's hilarious mimicry video.
An Instagram influencer’s hilarious mimicry of how flight attendants deal with the food cart while onboard a flight has gone viral. The funny video has sparked laughter and prompted responses from real-life air hostesses. One of them even took to the comments section and wrote, ‘‘this is true”.
Content creator Rohit Raghvendra shared the video on Instagram. “10min of sleep is all I ask. But instead, I have to write a cheque for 1 cup of noodles mid-flight,” he wrote as he shared the video.
In the video, Raghvendra is seen wearing an outfit resembling the kind of attire flight attendants usually wear. As the video progresses, he goes on with his act which is likely to leave you chuckling.
Take a look at this mimicry video:
The post was shared four days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 8.6 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has received tons of comments, including from people who work as flight attendants, and others who are a part of the aviation industry.
What did Instagram users say about this funny video?
“I’m a flight attendant, and this is true. I’m in this video,” wrote an Instagram user. “The mute conversation is killer,” added another, whose Instagram bio says he is a pilot.
A third added, “As a flight attendant myself, you really did a good job observing”. A fourth posted, “Oh my God true, air hostess speaking from experience”. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.