Penguin ‘politely asks’ couple blocking ice-covered Antarctica road to move. Watch
A viral video of a penguin politely waiting for a couple to move on an Antarctic trail has captured 96 million views and melted hearts worldwide.
Amid the vast icy expanse of the Antarctic Peninsula, a heartwarming moment between humans and nature has gone viral. A recently shared Instagram video captured the endearing encounter where a penguin, seemingly “too shy to say excuse me,” waited patiently for a couple to step aside on a snowy path. The little creature, appearing both polite and determined, paused briefly before waddling forward as the couple moved out of its way.
The video, shared by Instagram user Ciera Ybarra, showcases a slice of life on the “penguin highway” — a trail often travelled by the tuxedoed residents of Antarctica. Accompanying the video, Ybarra humorously captioned: “When you’re too nervous to say excuse me and there is traffic on the penguin highway. Captured on the Antarctic Peninsula.”
Explaining further, Ybarra wrote, “To clarify, this is not a penguin highway. The red flag actually marks a human trail that was created to keep us from nesting areas and actual penguin highways. However, penguins like the path of least resistance when it comes to travel, so a few found their way to the human trail."
Also read: Indian-origin wildlife photographer captures rare, breathtaking moments with a twist
Take a look at the video:
Within just one day, the delightful clip amassed over 96 million views and garnered over a million likes, cementing its place as a viral sensation. The comments section overflowed with heart emojis and words of admiration for the adorable creature.
“Wow! Love this! That’s so interesting he knew to wait & when to go,” one user remarked, capturing the sentiments of many viewers.
Another joked, “His parents raised him right.”
A user wrote, “They are always wearing a tuxedo and you expected them not to be polite?”
Also read: Furious hippo charges safari vehicle, nearly bites tracker seat in wild encounter. Watch