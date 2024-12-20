Penguin ‘politely asks’ couple blocking ice-covered Antarctica road to move. Watch

Amid the vast icy expanse of the Antarctic Peninsula, a heartwarming moment between humans and nature has gone viral. A recently shared Instagram video captured the endearing encounter where a penguin, seemingly “too shy to say excuse me,” waited patiently for a couple to step aside on a snowy path. The little creature, appearing both polite and determined, paused briefly before waddling forward as the couple moved out of its way. The video was shot at Antarctic Peninsula(Instagram/@cieraybarra)

The video, shared by Instagram user Ciera Ybarra, showcases a slice of life on the “penguin highway” — a trail often travelled by the tuxedoed residents of Antarctica. Accompanying the video, Ybarra humorously captioned: “When you’re too nervous to say excuse me and there is traffic on the penguin highway. Captured on the Antarctic Peninsula.”

Explaining further, Ybarra wrote, “To clarify, this is not a penguin highway. The red flag actually marks a human trail that was created to keep us from nesting areas and actual penguin highways. However, penguins like the path of least resistance when it comes to travel, so a few found their way to the human trail."

Take a look at the video:

Within just one day, the delightful clip amassed over 96 million views and garnered over a million likes, cementing its place as a viral sensation. The comments section overflowed with heart emojis and words of admiration for the adorable creature.

“Wow! Love this! That’s so interesting he knew to wait & when to go,” one user remarked, capturing the sentiments of many viewers.

Another joked, “His parents raised him right.”

A user wrote, “They are always wearing a tuxedo and you expected them not to be polite?”

