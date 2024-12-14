Menu Explore
Furious hippo charges safari vehicle, nearly bites tracker seat in wild encounter. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 14, 2024 05:33 PM IST

Tourists in South Africa's Manyoni Game Reserve had a close call when an angry hippo chased their vehicle, almost biting the tracker seat.

Life in the wild is unpredictable, especially when tourists embark on thrilling safari adventures in remote locations. While many are lucky enough to witness majestic creatures peacefully going about their day, some encounters can be unexpectedly dramatic. This was the case for a group of tourists in South Africa’s Manyoni Private Game Reserve, who recently experienced a heart-pounding moment with a giant hippopotamus.

Tourists in South Africa were chased by an angry hippo during a thrilling safari encounter.(YouTube/ Latest Sightings)
Tourists in South Africa were chased by an angry hippo during a thrilling safari encounter.(YouTube/ Latest Sightings)

A furious hippo in pursuit

The tourists were enjoying their safari, cruising through the reserve in their vehicle, when they came across a large hippopotamus. However, this particular hippo was not in the mood for friendly visitors. The animal, evidently furious at the sight of the vehicle, began to chase it. The tension escalated quickly as the mighty beast caught up with the vehicle, opening its massive mouth and coming dangerously close to the tracker’s seat.

Watch the clip here:

In a nail-biting moment, it seemed as though the hippo was about to take a bite out of the vehicle. But just as the situation seemed critical, the driver’s quick thinking saved the day. The video, which was shared on YouTube by the channel Latest Sightings, shows the intense chase and the close call, and it has gone viral, with over 40,000 views and an outpouring of reactions from viewers.

The hippo’s surprise halt

The description of the video reads, “It seemed that even the hippo was surprised by the ranger’s driving skills, and it stopped dead in its tracks. The hippo then watched as the vehicle slowly continued reversing, as if the grumpy bull was too stunned to continue charging.”

Reactions from viewers

The video quickly captured the attention of many, sparking a variety of reactions in the comments section. One YouTube user remarked, “That was incredibly close! The ranger definitely earned their tip that day!” Another added, “Hippos are dangerous, but I never imagined they could be this quick and relentless!” Some viewers expressed their admiration for the driver's skills, with one saying, “That was impressive – the driver’s calmness in the face of danger is incredible!”

Others joked about the hippo’s mood, with one comment reading, “It looks like that hippo woke up on the wrong side of the bed!” Meanwhile, some highlighted the sheer unpredictability of wildlife encounters, stating, “Nature never ceases to amaze – one moment, everything is calm, and the next, you're running for your life!”

