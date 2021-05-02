People compete to bag record for most toilet seats broken by head in 1 minute. Watch

In yet another story of a record which may prompt you to say “Why”, here’s a video showcasing two people completing to bag the record for most toiled seats broken by head in one minute. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Facebook to share the video.

“Head-to-head toilet seat breaking battle. Which martial arts pro emerged victorious?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows both the participants taking their turns to break the toilet seats using their heads.

Take a look at the clip to see who wins:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1,300 reactions – and the numbers are increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I have never woke up on a bright sunny day with the birds singing and thought to myself " I wonder how many toilet seats I can break with my head today?','' wrote a Facebook user. Expressing a similar notion, another individual wrote, “How did he realize he had a talent like this...?”

What are your thoughts on this unusual record?

