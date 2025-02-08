People in UK are scattering human ashes in community garden for a bizarre reason

A team of gardeners dedicated to restoring a once-neglected riverside spot in Cornwall, England, is now facing an unexpected issue—people scattering human ashes in their carefully maintained flower beds. The group, Friends of Sunny Corner, has been working since 2016 to beautify a scenic stretch along the River Truro, but their efforts have inadvertently turned the area into a popular site for mourners looking for a final resting place for their loved ones, reported the New York Post. A volunteer swallowed a mouthful of human remains.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Paul Caruana, the chairman of the organisation, revealed that volunteers have encountered at least 15 instances of ashes being scattered without permission. The problem took a shocking turn when one volunteer, caught off guard by the wind, ended up swallowing a mouthful of human remains.

“One volunteer actually got a level of mouthful of ashes because the wind caught him and suddenly when you got a mouthful of human ashes it is quite distressing and it just happens to far too regularly,” said Caruana, 71.

“It’s not funny at all. People say ‘well it is only ashes’. Well, you get a mouthful yourself and tell me if it is a pleasant experience — it is an awful thing to happen,” he added.

Plea to stop

To address the growing problem, Friends of Sunny Corner recently issued a public appeal urging people to stop the practice.

“Despite numerous requests not to spread human ashes across our flower beds, we arrived today (Tuesday, February 4) to find a large area covered in them,” the statement read.

“Two things need to be considered — firstly, it is illegal to spread ashes on the ground without the appropriate permission to do so. Secondly, and even more importantly, our volunteer gardeners get really upset having to handle human remains.”

Scattering ashes in the UK is legal with the landowner’s consent, provided environmental guidelines are met. In the U.S., rules differ by state, with national parks requiring a special use permit for the process, known as “memorialization.”

Richard Budge, the parks and amenities officer for Truro City Council, acknowledged the situation, stating that while city parks haven’t faced similar issues, Sunny Corner has been struggling with it.

“If you spread human ashes it can be distressing for those who come across the remains. We remind people that if they want to scatter ashes they need to contact us and apply,” Budge said.

Caruana understands why mourners find the location appealing, as it allows them to visit and feel connected to their loved ones. However, he offered a simple alternative.

“Put them in the sea or river — which is five meters away,” he suggested.

