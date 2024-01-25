People shower flowers on women police contingent practising for Republic Day parade. Watch

For the first time, an all-women contingent from the Delhi Police will march in the Republic Day parade on January 26. A video of the police personnel practising for the event was shared on Instagram by the official handle MyGov, Government of India. The video of the practise has gone viral on social media and received tons of praise from people. Snapshot of the woman contingent practising for Republic Day Parade. (Instagram/@MyGov)

“Brace for the power of nari shakti this Republic Day!” reads the caption of the post. The video shows an all-female contingent practising their march and a few people showering flowers on them. (Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Date, history, significance, parade time, theme and all you want to know)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered close to two lakh views. The share also has more than 15,000 likes and numerous comments. Many were excited to see the police personnel during their practice session and even shared how they were proud of them.

Check out how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, “I am proud to see this."

A second said, "I guess I saw them yesterday going back to base in their bus while I was driving somewhere. They were visibly tired, and a few of them were snoozed out. Good going girls, so proud of you."

A third said, "Goosebumps. I also want to be a part of this someday."

Many others reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.

IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan will lead the marching contingent of 194 female head constables and constables of the force. As per Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu, all the participants taking part in the parade are "very excited".

Hibu said, "The marching contingent has been selected from the armed unit of our force, and a majority of them are from the northeastern states."