Pharma CEO gives SUVs to 4 employees as Diwali gift 'for their hardwork and loyalty'

A pharmaceutical company in Panchkula has gifted four employees brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs ahead of Diwali, drawing attention online. MK Bhatia, founder and chairman of MITS Group of Companies, rewarded the employees for their performance and loyalty to the organisation.

MITS Healthcare employees receive SUVs as Diwali gifts. (Instagram/@mitshealthcarepvtltd)

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Photos and videos of the celebrations were shared by the company on social media, showing the employees unveiling their new vehicles at a dealership.

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According to a report by Cartoq, the four employees received the Kia Sonet SUVs as part of the company's employee recognition initiative.

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How the company rewards its employees

The car gifts are part of a wider initiative to recognise employees who have stayed with the company and performed well. According to Cartoq, one of the recipients said he had worked at MITS Healthcare for five years before being selected for the reward.

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{{^usCountry}} The report stated that the company paid the down payment for the vehicles, while the monthly instalments are adjusted against the employees' salaries. The cars are registered in the recipients' names. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report stated that the company paid the down payment for the vehicles, while the monthly instalments are adjusted against the employees' salaries. The cars are registered in the recipients' names. {{/usCountry}}

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The company has also introduced a lucky draw for eligible employees, giving more members of its workforce a chance to receive a car. This expands the initiative beyond employees selected for their performance.

CEO's car-gifting tradition continues

This is not the first time Bhatia has made headlines for giving cars to employees. In October 2025, he gifted 51 vehicles to top-performing team members for Diwali.

According to Hindustan Times' earlier report, Bhatia described his employees as the people behind the company's success and said their hard work and dedication deserved recognition.

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The company had also gifted cars to employees in previous years. In 2024, MITS Healthcare rewarded 15 employees with vehicles, including Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs, as reported by The Indian Express.

The latest gift continues the company's tradition of rewarding employees during Diwali, when most workplaces celebrate with bonuses, sweets and other gifts.