Photographer behind viral pics of owlets shares how long he waited to click them

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a chance you have already seen the viral pictures of the owlets that many dubbed as ‘real-life love birds.’ The photographer behind the images has now shared the story of how he managed to capture the wholesome pictures. There is a chance that the story will put a smile on your face, just like the pictures did.

The pictures were captured by Ashwin Kenkare while visiting his in-laws at Bhandara, Maharashtra. While talking to Hindustan Times, he shared how he first came to know about the existence of the owlets.

“One night when we were returning back home, I spotted these Owlets on a tree next to the national highway. Knowing owls have a habit of basking in the early morning sun, I went there the next morning with my camera with the hope to get some pictures. I was delighted to see them still there however they were spread out on different branches and it was too foggy to take good pictures,” he shared.

He also explained that one day of bad weather didn’t deter him and so, he started visiting the place every day to get the perfect click. “I went there every single day and it took 7 days for me to spot them together and in good light. The one on the right was sleeping while the other one was active. I had to wait for 45 mins to find both of them awake. My ideal shot would have been both of them looking directly at me but equally happy with the cuddly pics I've captured,” he added.

He also said that the credit of the cute pictures is not entirely his and mentioned “Special thanks to my father in law, Anil Thote, who I used to drag out of bed early morning to drive me down to this place.”

What are your thoughts on the pictures and the sweet story?

