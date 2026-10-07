Pikachu aboard ISS: 5 times astronauts including Shubhanshu Shukla flew plush toys into space and why

An adorable Pikachu plushie was recorded floating around the International Space Station (ISS). The clips shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) delighted space enthusiasts and Pokémon lovers alike. However, beyond creating a viral moment on social media, the yellow Pokémon with a lightning-bolt-shaped tail was carrying on a long-standing spaceflight tradition. For years, astronauts, including the first Indian on ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla, have packed plush toys as essential flight companions. They are, however, not simple souvenirs that the space crew carry; instead, these soft figures play a very important role.

Why do astronauts carry plush toys into space?

Pikachu floating aboard the ISS (L), Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla holding a plushie named ‘Joy’ (R). (Instagram/@pokemon, YouTube/Axiom Space)

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The floating plush toys may look like fun companions for the crew, but they actually serve as zero-gravity indicators during space missions.

NASA says, “Zero gravity indicators are small, plush items carried aboard spacecraft to provide a visual indication of when the spacecraft and its crew reach space.”

5 times plush mascots were used in space missions

1. ESA sent Pikachu to space: The plushie flew to the space station as a part of a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Pokémon Company International (TPCI) to celebrate World Space Week 2026 from 4–10 October 2026.

The toy was aboard ISS during ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot’s mission. According to the space agency, it spent 67 days in orbit, from April 11 to June 17, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the reason behind this particular choice, ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher said, “Inspiring future generations is a key part of ESA’s mission. Through this collaboration with Pokémon, we are unlocking new ways for people across Europe to connect with space through a unique and engaging experience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the reason behind this particular choice, ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher said, “Inspiring future generations is a key part of ESA’s mission. Through this collaboration with Pokémon, we are unlocking new ways for people across Europe to connect with space through a unique and engaging experience.” {{/usCountry}}

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Aschbacher added, “By taking space exploration beyond traditional settings, we hope to ignite curiosity, spark a sense of wonder about our Universe and encourage people of all ages to discover the opportunities that space offers for the future.”

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2. Shubhanshu Shukla carried ‘Joy’: At a live webcast from space during his mission in 2025, Shukla introduced “Joy” to the world - a swan toy that accompanied him to the ISS. Beyond being a Zero-G indicator, he explained its significance in Indian culture.

“We showed you Joy and Grace. You know this is a swan, it looks really cute but we have a very important swan in our Indian culture,” the Indian astronaut had said during the webcast.

He had added, “The swan symbolises wisdom. It also has the ability to discern… what needs to be focused on, and what does not.”

While holding the toy up, he continued, “So this means a lot more. It’s not just a Zero-G indicator.”

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3. Snoopy in space: The beloved beagle from the Peanuts comic strip has a long-standing career in space, including travelling to the ISS. He was sent to the space station in 2019.

4. Baby Yoda’s journey to ISS: When three astronauts from the USA and one from Japan took off in a rocket to reach the ISS in 2020, they were accompanied by a very special guest - a baby Yoda plushie.

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In addition to videos and images shared by NASA, the plushie also appeared during the mission’s livestreams. "We've got Baby Yoda on board trying to take a seat right now,” communications specialist Leah Cheshier had said during one such session.

5. Olaf launched into space: Olaf from Disney's Frozen flew into space on the Soyuz TMA-15M mission in 2014. The little homemade snowman doll was brought into orbit by Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

"My youngest daughter is eight years old and she selected that as a talisman," the astronaut had said to the reporters before the 2014 mission.

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Which were the first toys in space?

In 1985, the Discovery crew on mission STS-51D carried several toys, including a Slinky, a Yo-Yo, a paddle ball, and a toy car.