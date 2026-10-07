Pikachu aboard ISS: 5 times astronauts including Shubhanshu Shukla flew plush toys into space and why

An adorable Pikachu plushie was recorded floating around the International Space Station (ISS). The clips shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) delighted space enthusiasts and Pokémon lovers alike. However, beyond creating a viral moment on social media, the yellow Pokémon with a lightning-bolt-shaped tail was carrying on a long-standing spaceflight tradition. For years, astronauts, including the first Indian on ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla, have packed plush toys as essential flight companions. They are, however, not simple souvenirs that the space crew carry; instead, these soft figures play a very important role. Pikachu floating aboard the ISS (L), Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla holding a plushie named ‘Joy’ (R). (Instagram/@pokemon, YouTube/Axiom Space)

Why do astronauts carry plush toys into space? The floating plush toys may look like fun companions for the crew, but they actually serve as zero-gravity indicators during space missions.

NASA says, “Zero gravity indicators are small, plush items carried aboard spacecraft to provide a visual indication of when the spacecraft and its crew reach space.”

5 times plush mascots were used in space missions 1. ESA sent Pikachu to space: The plushie flew to the space station as a part of a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Pokémon Company International (TPCI) to celebrate World Space Week 2026 from 4–10 October 2026.

The toy was aboard ISS during ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot’s mission. According to the space agency, it spent 67 days in orbit, from April 11 to June 17, 2026.

Explaining the reason behind this particular choice, ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher said, “Inspiring future generations is a key part of ESA’s mission. Through this collaboration with Pokémon, we are unlocking new ways for people across Europe to connect with space through a unique and engaging experience.”

Aschbacher added, “By taking space exploration beyond traditional settings, we hope to ignite curiosity, spark a sense of wonder about our Universe and encourage people of all ages to discover the opportunities that space offers for the future.”