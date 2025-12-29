Plan your 2026 holiday calendar: 10 vibrant festivals you can attend in India

For travellers planning their 2026 adventures, India promises a year packed with unforgettable festivals. From literary gatherings and desert fairs, the upcoming year promises a calendar packed with experiences that highlight India’s cultural richness and vibrant diversity. 10 festivals that celebrate India's rich cultural heritage (Image credit: Gujarat Tourism)

Here is a look at 10 events and festivals that you can attend in 2026

Jaipur Literature Festival (January)

India’s largest literary festival — and perhaps its most famous — takes place every year in January. The Jaipur Literature Festival brings some of the world’s top authors, thinkers, writers, filmmakers and philosophers to the Rajasthan capital. With book launches, panel discussions, debates and cultural performances, this literary festival is a must for all book lovers.

The 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will take place between January 15-19, 2026.

Goa Carnival (February)

The Goa Carnival is an annual festival held in the Indian state of Goa, usually in February, just before the Christian season of Lent. It has its roots in Portuguese traditions and was modelled after the famous Rio Carnival. The carnival in Goa, also known colloquially as Viva Carnival, is a lively celebration of music, dance, food and street parades.

In 2026, the carnival is expected to take place between February 14 to 17.

Rann Utsav (November 2025 to February 2026)

The Rann Utsav in Gujarat’s Kutch region is a spectacular celebration of culture, crafts, and the stark beauty of the white salt desert. Running through the winter months into early 2026, the festival offers folk music and dance performances, handicraft bazaars, adventure activities, and traditional cuisine.

According to Gujarat Tourism, Rann Utsav will be held from 23rd November 2025 to 28th February 2026.

Kochi‑Muziris Biennale (December 2025 to March 2026)

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an international exhibition of contemporary art held in the city of Kochi in Kerala. The sixth edition of the Biennale is currently underway with installations, performances, and exhibitions that explore social, cultural and political themes.It will go on till March 31, 2026.

International Flower Festival (May)

The International Flower Festival in Sikkim is a stunning yearly event that happens in May. The month-long festival in Gangtok, Sikkim showcases beautiful species of flowers — including more than 500 rare orchids, 36 rhododendron species, 23 varieties of bamboo and more.

According to Sikkim Tourism, competitions, conferences, outdoor activities like adventure sports and cultural programs such as music and dance performances are also part of the flower show.

Hemis Gompa Cultural Festival (June)

The Hemis Gompa Cultural Festival in Ladakh is one of the region’s most important Buddhist festivals. It is celebrated on the 10th day of the fifth month of Tibetan Calendar, which is the month of June/July in Gregorian Calendar. The festival is famous for its colourful masked dances, traditional music and unfurling of giant thangkas (Buddhist paintings).

Nehru Trophy Snake Boat Race (August)

The Nehru Trophy Boat Race is a famous annual water festival in Kerala, India, held at Punnamada Lake near Alappuzha, featuring spectacular Chundan Vallams (snake boats) rowed by hundreds in sync to traditional songs.

The boat race typically takes place in August every year.

Ziro Music Festival (September)

The Ziro Music Festival, held in the picturesque Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, is one of India’s most acclaimed indie music events. It features a mix of folk, rock, electronic and world music. The four-day festival is hosted by members of the Apatani people in Ziro. It usually takes place in late September.

Majuli Music Festival (November/December)

The Majuli Music Festival (MMF) is India's largest indie music festival, held annually on Majuli, the world's largest river island in Assam. Bringing together folk, classical, and contemporary artists, the festival showcases Assam’s rich musical heritage while promoting local traditions and crafts — all against the backdrop of the Brahmaputra River.

The festival is expected to take place in November, although the exact dates have not been announced yet.

Hornbill Festival (December)

Nagaland’s iconic “festival of festivals” — showcasing tribal heritage, arts and performances — takes place in December every year. The 10-day festival puts the spotlight on Nagaland’s traditional art forms, dances, sports, handicrafts and foods. It attracts visitors from across the country and even the world.