Elon Musk has reacted to a viral video showing a man playing Grand Theft Auto VI using his company Neuralink's brain implant instead of a physical controller. Sharing the footage on X, the tech billionaire captioned the post, “Playing GTA VI with Telepathy.”

Elon Musk reshared a video showing a man playing GTA 6 without a controller. (REUTERS) more less

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The clip, originally posted by Neuralink, features a clinical trial participant controlling in-game movements purely through brain signals.

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In the video, shared on Neuralink’s X profile, the man excitedly explains how he is playing the game without a controller. He explains how he can control the game character’s movements, including fighting or flying a seaplane.

“Right now I’m just like tapping my ring finger. Each ring finger. Bam. Look at that,” he exclaims at one point of time, while showing how he was making his character shoot in the game.

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{{^usCountry}} While talking about his life before the implant, he says, “Before the old chip and surgery, I was using a mouth stick and an iPad, which ‘made your jaw sore’.” He then compared the old method to something like “a bird just pecking at an iPad”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While talking about his life before the implant, he says, “Before the old chip and surgery, I was using a mouth stick and an iPad, which ‘made your jaw sore’.” He then compared the old method to something like “a bird just pecking at an iPad”. {{/usCountry}}

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Neuralink’s post, however, came with a disclaimer. It reads, “Neuralink devices are investigational and have not been approved by the FDA or other regulatory authorities. This content features voluntary clinical trial participants sharing their personal experiences, which may not reflect all participants or future outcomes.”

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How does Neuralink work?

The official website states that the “brain-computer interface translates neural signals into actions.” In clinical trials, participants using Neuralink devices were able to “control computers and robotic arms with their thoughts.”

Explaining how the devices work, the company stated, “We place electrodes near neurons in order to detect action potentials. Recording from many neurons allows us to decode the information represented by those cells.”

“In the movement-related areas of the brain, for example, neurons represent intended movements. There are neurons in the brain that carry information about everything we see, feel, touch, or think.”

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The implantable brain-computer interface is “cosmetically invisible”, and the company says it is designed to let the user control a computer or mobile device anywhere they go.

In the case of controlling computers, the “Neuralink listens to the part of the brain that controls the hand.” The participants then learn how to control the cursor “through simply imagining moving their hand.” This is the way the clinical trial participant used to play GTA 6.