Police trace suitcase with gold, mobile phone mistakenly taken by another passenger at Hyderabad airport
According to the Hyderabad City Police, the bag contained 5 tulas of gold jewellery, a mobile phone, a hard disk, and other electronic items.
Watching the baggage carousel spin empty while your suitcase is nowhere in sight is every traveller’s worst nightmare, especially when lookalike bags get swapped in the rush of arrivals. A passenger landing at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad airport from Hong Kong faced that exact panic recently, until airport police swiftly tracked down a suitcase containing five tolas of gold jewellery, a mobile phone, and other electronics that another traveller had accidentally taken.
What had happened?
Hyderabad City Police shared details of the incident on its official X profile. In its post, the police explained that the passenger promptly alerted officials at the terminal after he realised he had missed his luggage.
Also Read: Diwali cheer for over 700 people as Ludhiana police return stolen mobiles
“B. Abhinay Vatsal, a passenger arriving from Hong Kong at Shamshabad (Hyderabad) airport, found that his suitcase was missing near the baggage belt and complained to the RGI Airport Outpost Police.”
The stakes were particularly high as the missing luggage carried several expensive valuables and personal gadgets. Outlining what was inside the suitcase, the police noted.
“The bag held about 5 tulas of gold jewellery (chains, rings and earrings), a mobile phone, a hard disk and other electronics.”
Also Read: Ludhiana: Khanna police return 129 stolen, lost mobile phones to owners
Following the complaint, airport police launched an immediate investigation and began reviewing surveillance feeds around the arrival area. Describing how they cracked the case, the department shared, “Under Inspector Billa Kiran, police registered a case and checked CCTV footage which showed that another passenger had taken the suitcase by mistake and driven off in a car.”
Once the vehicle was identified on camera, officers quickly tracked down the person who had accidentally walked away with the bag.
“Using the car’s registration details traced the owner, called him to the station and recovered the suitcase with all its contents intact and handed back to Abhinay Vatsal.”
The police outpost at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was inaugurated last year. The outpost is located at the arrival, C-Level of the airport. It was established to handle emergency situations and assist passengers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More