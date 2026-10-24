Polish PM Donald Tusk recalls meeting blind children in Bengaluru 16 years ago: 'We all had tears in our eyes'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s recent official tour of India was marked not only by major trade and defence discussions but also by a touching personal moment. The PM on an X post talked about a centre for blind children that he had toured 16 years ago during his first tenure as prime minister. Reflecting on his visit to the centre for visually impaired in Bengaluru, Tusk recalled how he was moved to tears.

Snippets from a video shared by Poland's PM Donald Tusk. (X/@donaldtusk)

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The PM shared a video on X. His translated caption read, “16 years ago in Bengaluru, I visited, together with a Polish delegation, a center for blind children run by Franciscan sisters, including sisters from Poland. We didn't hide our emotion when the children sang the Polish anthem.”

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He added, “Today they are already adults, but they still remember the words of Mazurek Dąbrowskiego. Both they and I, we all had tears in our eyes today.” Mazurek Dąbrowskiego is the national anthem of Poland.

Tusk's video opens to show the children, dressed in pink, singing the national anthem. It then captures Tusk giving gifts to the kids and joking, “It was much more interesting than my political meetings.”

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{{^usCountry}} In 2010, Donald Tusk visited Jyothi Seva Residential School for the Visually impaired with his wife Małgorzata Tusk. At that time, he interacted with visually challenged children aged between six and thirteen years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2010, Donald Tusk visited Jyothi Seva Residential School for the Visually impaired with his wife Małgorzata Tusk. At that time, he interacted with visually challenged children aged between six and thirteen years. {{/usCountry}}

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Donald Tusk’s recent India visit:

Polish PM Donald Tusk was recently on a three-day visit to India from October 21 to 23. He reached India on October 21. On October 22, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar.

He visited Bengaluru on October 23, where he met Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The same day he left India.

Donald Tusk’s India visit posts:

The PM documented moments from his recent visit to India on X. The first post he shared after reaching India was on October 22. It showed him walking with PM Narendra Modi. He shared the photo with a one-word caption, “Namaste.”

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He also shared pictures of banners welcoming him to Delhi and his meeting with other delegates while in India.