A scene showcasing the turban-wearing Sikh character from Pixar's Turning Red.(Pixar)
Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

Pixar recently shared a trailer teaser showcasing the turban-wearing Sikh character.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:49 PM IST

The official teaser trailer of Disney Pixar movie Turning Red was just released and has since created a buzz among people. Besides the interesting story line of the movie about a 13-year-old girl named Mei Mei who, under stress, turns into a giant red panda, something else captured people’s attention. It is the portrayal of a turban-wearing Sikh character. People cannot stop sharing appreciative comments for the detailed portrayal.

“@Pixar has a Sikh character in its new feature film "Turning Red". Look how much detail they've put into him, he even has his own ‘Kara’. Beautiful! He's a guard of the school. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a screenshot from the trailer.

“Much respect to Pixar for introducing a Sikh character, can’t wait!!! Just look at the details. The Sikh character even has a Kada in his right hand that’s how much detail Hollywood goes into,” wrote another Twitter user. “Growing up, I never could have imagined seeing an observant Sikh in a Pixar movie. It’s so exciting to think of all the little Sikh kids who get to see this Sardar on screen and feel included. More of this pls!” shared a third.

In case you haven’t watched the trailer, take a look:

What are your thoughts on the video?

