Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has shared her reaction after being named among India's most generous women philanthropists in the 2026 EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List. The businesswoman expressed pride at the recognition in a post on X, where she also spoke about the role of philanthropy in supporting people and communities.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's message on philanthropy

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named among India's most generous women. (Bloomberg) more less

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Sharing her thoughts after the list was announced, Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, "Proud to belong to the club of most generous women in India. Philanthropy is an important symbol of empathy to make people count be it education healthcare research art& culture or sustainability."

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The Biocon founder was ranked second among women philanthropists, with donations of ₹93 crore during the financial year 2025-26. Rohini Nilekani topped the category with contributions of ₹215 crore, while Anu Aga and her family secured the third position with ₹78 crore.

Mazumdar-Shaw also featured at the 21st position in the overall rankings. Her post drew attention to the range of causes that philanthropic contributions can support, beyond financial assistance alone.

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What is the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List?

Released by EdelGive Foundation in partnership with Hurun India, the annual list tracks donations made by India's leading philanthropists. It considers contributions made between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, and recognises individuals who donated at least ₹5 crore during the period.

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Hurun India is part of the Hurun research and publishing group, which is known for its reports and rankings on wealth, business and philanthropy. EdelGive Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Edelweiss Group.

The 2026 edition featured 219 philanthropists who collectively donated ₹11,554 crore, an 11% increase from the previous year. It also recorded 29 women on the list, compared with 24 in 2025. Education received the largest share of donations, followed by healthcare and arts, culture and heritage.

The full rankings and donation figures are available in the 2026 EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List.