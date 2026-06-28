'Proudest office tour I'll ever give': Microsoft techie takes parents on first tour of Hyderabad office

A Hyderabad-based techie working at Microsoft has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a video of her parents visiting her office for the first time. The woman, identified as Kritika Mishra, posted the clip on social media, capturing a moment many working professionals from middle-class families deeply relate to. A techie’s heartfelt office tour for her parents at Microsoft Hyderabad has struck a chord with many online. (Instagram/ikritika.mishra)

(Also read: 'Lunch break includes a professional blow dry': Microsoft employee shows off office perk)

The video shows Mishra taking her parents around different sections of her workplace. From walking through the office corridors to sharing a meal in the cafeteria, the clip reflects a quiet yet powerful sense of achievement.

The text overlaid on the video read: “First office visit by my parents”.

‘The proudest office tour I’ll ever give’ Sharing the video, Mishra wrote in the caption: “The proudest office tour I’ll ever give. Today, my parents visited my office for the very first time. The happiest part wasn’t showing them the office it was seeing the pride and joy on their faces. Those smiles made every bit of hard work worth it. I know every middle-class son and daughter dreams of a day like this, to everyone working towards their dreams keep going. One day, the people who believed in you before anyone else will be the happiest seeing how far you’ve come.”

Her words resonated with many users, especially those who saw the video as more than just an office tour. For several viewers, it represented years of effort, sacrifices and the fulfilment of a dream shared not just by an individual, but by the entire family.

Watch the clip here: