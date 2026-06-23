'Real conversations, honest brainstorming': Microsoft employee says office still excites her after 5 years

For many professionals, walking into the same office every day for years can become routine. However, a Bengaluru woman working at Microsoft has shared why she still feels excited to enter her workplace even after spending more than five years there. A Bengaluru woman said five years at Microsoft taught her that real workplace culture was about growth, support and honest conversations. (Instagram/koul_deepika)

(Also read: Microsoft techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office, calls it 'every boy's dream')

Deepika Koul shared a video on Instagram reflecting on her experience at Microsoft and spoke about the culture that has kept her motivated over the years. In the clip, she said her excitement is not linked merely to the company’s name or the office building, but to the people and the environment she finds inside it.

"It's been more than five years and I have been walking into the same office and I still get excited to walk in. Strange, right? But it's not because of the name on the building but because of what happens inside it. Real conversations, honest brainstorming, people who push you not to compete but to grow. Every time I walk in with a cloudy head, I walk out clearer. How cool is that? Every time I walk in low, I walk out lighter. That’s not a company perk, that’s a culture, and it’s rare. If you have a place that makes you better just by showing up, don’t take it for granted. I know I don’t."

(Also read: Microsoft techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office, calls it 'every boy's dream')

The video was shared with the caption, "This is what 5 years at Microsoft actually feels like."

Watch the clip here: