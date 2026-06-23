'Real conversations, honest brainstorming': Microsoft employee says office still excites her after 5 years
A Bengaluru Microsoft employee said she still felt excited to walk into office after five years because of its work culture.
For many professionals, walking into the same office every day for years can become routine. However, a Bengaluru woman working at Microsoft has shared why she still feels excited to enter her workplace even after spending more than five years there.
(Also read: Microsoft techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office, calls it 'every boy's dream')
Deepika Koul shared a video on Instagram reflecting on her experience at Microsoft and spoke about the culture that has kept her motivated over the years. In the clip, she said her excitement is not linked merely to the company’s name or the office building, but to the people and the environment she finds inside it.
"It's been more than five years and I have been walking into the same office and I still get excited to walk in. Strange, right? But it's not because of the name on the building but because of what happens inside it. Real conversations, honest brainstorming, people who push you not to compete but to grow. Every time I walk in with a cloudy head, I walk out clearer. How cool is that? Every time I walk in low, I walk out lighter. That’s not a company perk, that’s a culture, and it’s rare. If you have a place that makes you better just by showing up, don’t take it for granted. I know I don’t."
(Also read: Microsoft techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office, calls it 'every boy's dream')
The video was shared with the caption, "This is what 5 years at Microsoft actually feels like."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the video
The clip has drawn several reactions from social media users, with many saying that Koul’s words gave them a fresh perspective on workplace culture. Her message resonated with people who believe that a good work environment is not just about salary, perks or brand value, but also about the everyday experience of feeling supported and encouraged.
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "My motivation to work hard." Another commented, "This is so inspiring." A third user said, "Wow, this gave me motivation," while another added, "I felt inspired after watching this clip."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More