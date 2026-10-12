Punjab man working as truck driver in Dubai wins 1.3 crore lottery, says 'I want to use the money for my family'

A 53-year-old Indian expat truck driver from Punjab, who has been living in Dubai for 18 years, has won Dh500,000 (approximately ₹1.3 crore) in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket’s latest draw.

Kulwant Singh has been living in Dubai for 18 years. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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Kulwant Singh, who lives in Dubai’s Jebel Ali area with his family, won the prize along with a group of five friends with whom he has been buying tickets every month. The group has been trying their luck together for the past two years.

According to a report by Gulf News, Kulwant first learned about the draw through online videos several years ago and began participating around two years ago. For their latest entry, he selected a ticket at random, unaware that it would bring the group the winning news.

“I was very happy when I found out that we had won. We purchase tickets together every month, so it was a wonderful feeling to finally receive the good news,” Kulwant said, as per the outlet.

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{{^usCountry}} The Dh500,000 prize will be divided among the group members. Kulwant said he plans to use his share for his family and towards their home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dh500,000 prize will be divided among the group members. Kulwant said he plans to use his share for his family and towards their home. {{/usCountry}}

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“I want to use the money for my family and towards our home,” he said, adding that he intends to continue participating in future Big Ticket draws.

Kerala engineer wins Dh100,000

Among the other Indian expats who won prizes in the latest draw was Muhammed Ijas C., a 30-year-old engineer from Kerala who has been living in Ajman with his family for seven years. He won Dh100,000 (around ₹26 lakh) after selecting a number inspired by his son’s birthday.

Muhammed discovered Big Ticket through Instagram and YouTube around six months ago. Since then, he has been participating with a group of 10 people. For their winning entry, he chose a number combining his son’s birthdate and birth year, making the win particularly meaningful for him.

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“It was one of the most special moments for me. I had chosen the number based on my son’s birthday, so finding out that we had won made it even more meaningful,” he said.

The prize will be shared among the group members. Muhammed said he plans to use his share for his son.

“I want to spend it on my son,” he said, adding that he and his group intend to continue participating in future draws.

Two other Indian expats win prizes

Setvan Kumar Chauhan, another Indian expat, also won Dh100,000 (around ₹26 lakh) in the draw, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar Vannarath, a 54-year-old document controller from Kerala who has been living in Oman for 10 years, won Dh250,000 (approximately ₹65 lakh).

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Ajith has been participating in Big Ticket for nearly a decade after learning about the draw through friends and advertisements. He regularly buys tickets with a group of 10 people. For their latest entry, the group selected a number at random, which ultimately won them Dh250,000. The prize will be divided among the members.

“I was very, very happy when I found out that we had won. We have been trying our luck together for a long time, so receiving that news was a wonderful feeling,” Ajith said.

Although he has not yet decided how to use his share of the prize, Ajith said the group plans to continue participating in future draws.

According to Gulf News, five Indian expats won a combined Dh1.95 million (around ₹5 crore) in consolation prizes in Series 291.

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