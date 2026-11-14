PwC US plans critical thinking and judgement certification for 85,000 employees as AI changes workplace skills

As artificial intelligence (AI) takes on more tasks at work, PwC US wants its employees to strengthen their critical thinking and judgement. The professional services firm is introducing a new initiative for more than 85,000 partners and employees as workplace roles continue to change. PwC's new programme aims to strengthen critical thinking among its workforce.

Why PwC US is focusing on critical thinking Junior employees have traditionally developed professional judgement by researching topics, analysing information and learning to spot mistakes. However, as AI tools take on more of these tasks, employees may have fewer opportunities to develop such skills through everyday assignments.

A Business Insider report highlighted this shift, noting that research, writing and analysis tasks once handled by junior staff are increasingly being taken over by AI.

PwC US Chief People and Inclusion Officer Yolanda Seals-Coffield said the company wants employees to continue applying critical thinking and sound judgement while working with AI. In an interview with Bloomberg, she discussed why these abilities remain important as the firm uses AI to serve clients.

The certification will be based on a framework developed by PwC US, with input from academic experts, including professors affiliated with the Wharton School and Harvard University. Employees will first take an assessment to understand their thinking styles, strengths and areas for improvement.

They will then attend learning sessions and masterclasses before applying the framework through simulations based on challenges they may encounter at work. The programme will also include practical tools and exercises that employees can use in their daily roles.

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PwC US plans to share framework with universities PwC US also plans to make its critical thinking and judgement framework available to universities from early 2027. Through its Student Human Skills Initiative, the company intends to fund selected institutions to help professors develop teaching materials for introductory courses.

Participating educators will also have access to insights and resources from PwC professionals. The framework will help them teach students to evaluate information, question assumptions and make informed decisions before entering the workforce.