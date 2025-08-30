‘Raise heroes, not bullies’: Indian CEO teaches son life lesson on bullying, internet hails parenting style

A heartwarming video has gone viral online after a CEO was seen having a thoughtful conversation with his young son about bullying. A CEO’s heartfelt talk with his son on bullying went viral.((Instagram/adwikpaul)

The clip, originally shared on Adwik Paul’s Instagram account, begins with Anuj Paul, the CEO of MyFundBox Financial Services, asking his son, “Kya complaint aayi hai aapki beta aapki school se” (What complaint has come about you from your school, son?). To this, Adwik admits, “Maine maara” (I hit someone).

When Anuj asks why he hit, Adwik says it was because his classmate told him to, then later confesses, “Kuch nahi kiya usne.”

Teaching the value of kindness

Anuj responds, “Jab koi kuch nahi bola toh maarte hai usse? Kyu mara usko” (When someone did not say anything, why would you hit them? Why did you beat him?). He reminds his son, “Aapko nahi marna chahiye tha, vo toh sharif ladki hai” (You should not have hit her, she is a decent girl).

He continues by stressing respect for others’ belongings: “Aapne uska rubber bhi liya. Kisi aur ka saman nahi lena, ya toh aap hero ban lo ya villian ban lo? Aapko kya banna hai?” (You also took her eraser. You must not take anyone else’s things. Either you become a hero or a villain. What do you want to be?).

When Adwik replies, “Hero”, Anuj explains, “Agar aise hi class ke 3-4 bache aapko mare toh? Isko bully kahte hai aur jo ye karta hai usse bully kahte hai. So do you want to be a bully?” (If three or four classmates beat you up in the same way, how would you feel? This is called bullying, and the one who does it is called a bully. So do you want to be a bully?).

Adwik firmly answers, “No”, to which Anuj says, “Chale abhi sorry bologe usse” (Now go and say sorry to her). Adwik agrees and is later seen in the video apologising to his classmate, whose face is blurred.

Take a look here at the clip:

The video was captioned: “You want to be a bully? No child is born one – it’s the choices they make, and the lessons they learn. Kindness is strength. Violence is weakness. Raise heroes, not bullies.”

Internet reacts

The clip has since garnered more than 1.5 million views, with internet users applauding Anuj’s parenting style. One viewer commented, “This is how every parent should guide their children.” Another observed, “The father remained calm yet firm, what an example.” A third user wrote, “We need more parents like this who teach values, not just academics.” Others shared similar admiration, saying, “Parenting done right,” “Such lessons stay with a child forever,” and “He turned a mistake into a lifelong teaching moment.”