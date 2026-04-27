Rajasthan man chasing social media likes gets head stuck in 15-litre milk can | Video

What began as a social media stunt in Rajasthan’s Alwar district quickly turned into a tense rescue situation after a man found his head stuck inside a metal milk can. The incident, now widely circulating online, has once again drawn attention to the risks people take while creating content for social media. The incident occurred in Madhogarh village under the Akbarpur police station area. (X@Nalanda_index)

The incident occurred in Madhogarh village under the Akbarpur police station area, as per a report by India Today. The youth, identified as Kaluram, was reportedly on his way to sell wheat when he decided to film a reel.

15-litre milk can According to local officials, he was carrying a 15-litre milk can and, in an attempt to shield himself from the heat while recording the video, placed it over his head. However, what seemed like a harmless idea quickly escalated when the metal container got tightly stuck, leaving him unable to remove it.

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As repeated attempts to free himself failed, Kaluram sought help from nearby villagers. The situation soon became urgent, as the tightly lodged can posed a potential risk to his safety.

With no immediate solution available, locals rushed him to a nearby hardware shop. Given the severity of the situation, they decided to use a grinder machine to cut through the metal.

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Madhogarh sarpanch representative Premaram said the can weighed nearly 10 kilograms, making the situation even more challenging. Kaluram, who had been on a motorcycle at the time, had initially tried to remove it himself but was unsuccessful.

Villagers then carried out a careful, makeshift rescue operation. Using the grinder, they slowly sliced through the container, ensuring that no harm came to him during the process. Eyewitnesses described the moment as tense, with the youth visibly shaken as the metal was cut away.

A video of the rescue, captured by onlookers, has since gone viral on social media. While the clip has drawn widespread attention, it has also sparked concern over the growing trend of performing risky stunts for online content.