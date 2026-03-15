Rajasthani folk artists sing soulful song during security check at Jodhpur airport, video goes viral
Rajasthani folk artists performed a soulful song during a security check at Jodhpur airport.
A group of Rajasthani folk artists turned an ordinary security check into a memorable cultural moment at Jodhpur Airport. The performance, shared by the Central Industrial Security Force on Instagram, shows the Ismail Langa group singing a soulful folk piece while going through airport security, surprising travellers and staff alike.
(Also read: Rajasthani folk artists create new Rajasthani version of Shakira's Waka Waka: 'Full on Khamma Ghani')
The official Instagram account of the Central Industrial Security Force posted the clip with the caption: "Musical moment at the airport. Rajasthan-based folk artist Ismail Langa rendered a soulful performance during security check at Jodhpur Airport, adding a touch of music to the travel experience."
The video captures the group’s signature style, blending traditional Rajasthani sounds with a spontaneous setting, creating a unique experience in an otherwise routine airport procedure.
Take a look here at the clip:
A group known for viral performances
The Ismail Langa group is no stranger to public attention. The team of folk artists has previously appeared on India’s Got Talent three times, gaining recognition for their engaging performances rooted in Rajasthan’s rich musical heritage.
From folk roots to global fusion
The group has also experimented with creative adaptations of global hits. Earlier, they shared a Rajasthani version of Shakira’s popular song Waka Waka, which received widespread appreciation online.
The video, posted on their Instagram account, shows the artists travelling together in a bus, dressed in vibrant traditional Rajasthani attire. As they perform, they infuse the international track with local flavour and humour.
“Who knew Shakira's Waka Waka would turn into a full-on Khamma Ghani, welcome to Rajasthan moment,” the caption of the post reads.
In their rendition, the artists replace the original line “This time for Africa” with “Welcome to Rajasthan,” giving the song a regional twist while retaining its energetic appeal.
Watch the clip here:
Both videos highlight how traditional artists are finding new ways to connect with audiences beyond conventional stages.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More