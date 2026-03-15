Rajasthani folk artists sing soulful song during security check at Jodhpur airport, video goes viral

A group of Rajasthani folk artists turned an ordinary security check into a memorable cultural moment at Jodhpur Airport. The performance, shared by the Central Industrial Security Force on Instagram, shows the Ismail Langa group singing a soulful folk piece while going through airport security, surprising travellers and staff alike. Rajasthani folk artists turned a security check at Jodhpur airport into a musical moment. (Instagram/official_cisf)

(Also read: Rajasthani folk artists create new Rajasthani version of Shakira's Waka Waka: 'Full on Khamma Ghani')

The official Instagram account of the Central Industrial Security Force posted the clip with the caption: "Musical moment at the airport. Rajasthan-based folk artist Ismail Langa rendered a soulful performance during security check at Jodhpur Airport, adding a touch of music to the travel experience."

The video captures the group’s signature style, blending traditional Rajasthani sounds with a spontaneous setting, creating a unique experience in an otherwise routine airport procedure.

Take a look here at the clip: