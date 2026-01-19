Rajasthani folk artists create new Rajasthani version of Shakira's Waka Waka: 'Full on Khamma Ghani'

Who knew Shakira's Waka Waka could get a Rajasthani twist? Indians have the talent of mixing global hits with local culture, and a new video has just proved it once again. The video was shared on Instagram by the Ismail Langa group. (@ismaillanga_official/Instagram)

In a fun performance, the famous song “Waka Waka” has been transformed into a Rajasthani celebration, complete with traditional attire, music, and a cheerful “Welcome to Rajasthan” vibe.

The video was shared on Instagram by the Ismail Langa group, a team of Rajasthani folk artists. Known for their appearances on India’s Got Talent three times, the group has quickly become famous for their unique and energetic performances.

“Who knew Shakira's Waka Waka would turn into a full-on Khamma Ghani, welcome to Rajasthan moment,” the caption of the post reads.

Rajasthani Waka Waka twist: In the video, the artists can be seen travelling in a bus, all dressed in vibrant Rajasthani outfits.

They sing Shakira’s iconic song in proper Rajasthani style, but with a playful twist. Instead of the usual “This time for Africa,” the lyrics have been changed to “Welcome to Rajasthan.”

HT.com has reached out to the group for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.