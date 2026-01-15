Indian teacher goes viral for energetic Puliyattam at New Jersey school: 'Priceless effort'

A lively Pongal celebration at Thiruvalluvar Tamil School in Edison, New Jersey, recently went viral online, not because of the students, but because of the energetic prompts by their teacher. The video was shared on Instagram by Kees Candid. (@keescandid/Instagram)

Dressed in a bright pink saree, the teacher stood in front of the children, guiding them through the dance steps for Puliyattam (traditional tiger dance) so they could follow along and keep to the beat.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kees Candid with the caption, “Teachers' efforts are priceless.”

Teacher steals the spotlight: In the video, the students wearing tiger costumers are seen performing with enthusiasm, moving in time with the music. Yet all eyes were on their teacher, whose lively gestures and careful instructions ensured that every child could perform the steps correctly.

The teacher was not performing for show. She was leading the students, making sure they remembered the steps and enjoyed the dance.

The celebration at Thiruvalluvar Tamil School captured the true effort it takes to prepare students for cultural performances.

Behind the lively dance moves of the children are hours of practice, guidance, and encouragement.

