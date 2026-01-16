BSF soldier’s soulful Sandese Aate Hai rendition goes viral, internet reacts: 'Dil khush ho gaya'

Some songs linger in memory when sung with heart, and a recent video of BSF soldier Chakrapani Nagiri shows exactly why. Chakrapani Nagiri shared the heartwarming video on Instagram. (@chakrapani_soldier_official/Instagram)

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Nagiri is seen singing the patriotic favourite Sandese Aate Hai, from the movie Border, alongside his fellow soldiers.

What stands out is not the setting but the feeling in his voice. Every note carries warmth and a quiet intensity that immediately draws viewers in.

The video was shared on Instagram by Nagiri himself, giving social media a glimpse of his talent.

Social media users were quick to respond, praising the soldier not only for his musical talent but also for the emotion he infused into the performance.

Before gaining attention for his viral performance, Nagiri had showcased his singing talent on a bigger stage as a contestant on the second season of Telugu Indian Idol.