BSF soldier’s soulful Sandese Aate Hai rendition goes viral, internet reacts: 'Dil khush ho gaya'
A heartwarming video of a soldier singing Sandese Aate Hai went viral on Instagram.
Some songs linger in memory when sung with heart, and a recent video of BSF soldier Chakrapani Nagiri shows exactly why.
In the video that has gone viral on social media, Nagiri is seen singing the patriotic favourite Sandese Aate Hai, from the movie Border, alongside his fellow soldiers.
What stands out is not the setting but the feeling in his voice. Every note carries warmth and a quiet intensity that immediately draws viewers in.
The video was shared on Instagram by Nagiri himself, giving social media a glimpse of his talent.
Social media users were quick to respond, praising the soldier not only for his musical talent but also for the emotion he infused into the performance.
Before gaining attention for his viral performance, Nagiri had showcased his singing talent on a bigger stage as a contestant on the second season of Telugu Indian Idol.
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The post quickly drew a wave of admiration and praise from social media users. Many commented on the emotion in Nagiri’s voice, saying it made the song feel personal.
One of the users commented, “Sir emotional ho gaye.”
A second user commented, “Sir ek fauji ke liye, khud yeh gaana gaane ke liye bahut himmat chahiye…”
“I can feel the smell of love,” another user commented.
Many viewers praised his remarkable vocal range and control, with some even comparing him to the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.
Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Sonal Chauhan also reacted to the reel, sharing their appreciation for Nagiri’s performance.