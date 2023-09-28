Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser out, Internet abuzz with reactions

As Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today, September 28, his day has started with a blast after Animal's teaser was released. Many people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement for the film and said that Ranbir Kapoor looked amazing in the role. However, not all were impressed by the film, a few others also expressed their disappointment. (Also Read: Animal teaser: Hey Ranbir Kapoor fans, you have never seen him like this; film looks intense and spine-chilling) Ranbir Kapoor in Animal teaser.

Check out what people are saying about Animal's teaser:

An individual wrote that the teaser looks "superb."

"An adrenaline-pumping high-action drama," shared another.

Someone even said that this film is going to be the next blockbuster.

A fourth even compared it to the teaser of Tiger 3 and shared that he liked the teaser for Animal better.

Here's how a few others reacted.

A few others also mentioned that they didn't find the film too exciting.

An individual said, “I found #AnimalTeaser to be somewhat mid. Initially, the first scene of the trailer was intriguing, but as it progressed, it seemed to become just another typical criminal movie, which was a bit disappointing. Overall, the trailer didn't really excite me as much as I had hoped.”

About teaser of Animal:

Animal centres on a strained father-son relationship against a backdrop of intense bloodshed. The trailer opens with Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor talking about having children. The next shot in the film reveals Ranbir defending his aggressive father, played by Anil Kapoor. He specify who? then tells Mandanna she can ask him anything, and he will be honest, but she can never speak about his father. The teaser then goes on to show an action-packed drama sequence.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will be in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!