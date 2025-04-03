Recruiters ghosted him, so Bengaluru man posted his own ‘obituary’ on LinkedIn: ‘Rest in peace’

While not landing a job is disheartening for any job seeker, a Bengaluru man, who was extremely disturbed after being unemployed for three years, decided to send an unusual message to recruiters who he accused of "ghosting" him. Prashanth Haridas from Bengaluru shared an obituary for his job search on LinkedIn after three years of unemployment.(LinkedIn/prashanthharidas)

Prashanth Haridas took to LinkedIn to share his disappoitnment with his job search and decided to post an obituary for himself.

"Thank you, LinkedIn, for everything. Thank you, industry leaders, for ghosting and ignoring me. Thank you for making me spend money on self-grooming so you can ghost me. Apologies for my posts and ranting. I know with this post none will hire me, no matter how good I'm or the recommendations received," he wrote in the post including a photo of himself with the words "Rest in peace" written on top.

The disappointed job seeker clarified that the post only marked the death of his efforts to seek a job and he did not plan to hurt himself in any way.

Take a look at the post here:

"I'm not gonna kill myself. Have a lot of things to do, cuisines to taste and places to visit. Just dead, trying to get a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life. Being unemployed for close to 3 years and being isolated is very hard," he wrote.

The post was flooded with concerned messages from users who offered to help Haridas. "I hear you, and I can only imagine how tough this journey has been. The job search can be incredibly isolating, but please know that your efforts are not in vain. Your persistence and resilience will pay off, and the right opportunity will come your way," wrote one of them.

Another wrote, "I sympathise with your position. The pandemic isolated us all, and the job market isn’t what it used to be. Keep your head up. Don’t give up. Happy to share my network and experience if it can be of help to you. This too shall pass."

Many pointed out that the post was a sobering of the tough job market, even for highly educated and qualified professionals.

(Also read: Bengaluru CEO fired 70 workers, then helped them get new jobs: ‘Our mistake’)