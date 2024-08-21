Redditor finds only four chips in 10 packet, internet can't stop making jokes on it

People have often complained about the quantity of chips offered in a ₹10 packet. In fact, many even joke about there being more air in the packets than chips. Recently, highlighting the issue of less quantity, a Redditor shared a picture of a ₹10 chips packet which only had four pieces of chips. Yes, you read that right. After the individual made the post, it quickly garnered the attention of many, gaining numerous reactions. Snapshot of the four chips found in a packet. (Reddit)

"Got 4 chips in ₹10 Lays pack. I was super hungry at bought lays at a petrol pump in Goa. Opened the first packet and got this surprise," wrote user "Hot_Butterscotch4901". They also shared a picture of the chips packet. (Also Read: Man finds only two chips in Lay’s packet, says it ‘falls short of expectations’)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 20. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,500 upvotes. The share also received numerous comments. (Also Read: ‘Pakistani’ snack names resembling global brands leave people in splits. Watch viral video)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "This is your opportunity to earn a huge amount of money by reporting it to the consumer forum."

Another person added, "That's ridiculous; when did they start putting chips in the packet? I paid for the air inside. Want to have the refund."

"Are you guys getting chips in Lay's chips packet? I thought they were only making chips flavoured air sold in plastic bags lately," commented a third.

"You are such an ungrateful person. The beautiful and divine lays company has its customer health always in their mind. Hence the 'control' portion," joked someone else.

A fifth added, "Wow, tourists flock to Goa in monsoon as well; I thought it was an off-season then. Anyhow screw Lays, that's why all my homies pick Balaji."