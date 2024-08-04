‘Pakistani’ snack names resembling global brands leave people in splits. Watch viral video

Instagram user Faisal Tre Shah shared a video of hilarious snack names that he claims are from Pakistan. The snacks, which bear names and packaging strikingly similar to famous global brands but are sold under different names, have amused and entertained viewers. Since being posted, the video has garnered widespread attention and shares, adding to the ongoing fascination with local takes on international products. While numerous people were left in splits, a few also pointed out that these are made in Iran. Snapshot of the snack names that have gone viral on social media.

The video shows Shah presenting various items, such as chocolates, candies and more. Some of the names that made people chuckle read “Smart Beans, Ferry Rose, Bunty and Beans (B&B), Tik Tak, Mass Bar, Snookers”, and more. (Also Read: Video of Hindu festival in Pakistan goes viral: Hundreds gather for Jagannath Rath Yatra)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to five million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Pakistani influencer nails south Indian look in viral video, sings in Tamil)

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “This gave me a good laugh today."

Another Instagram user, Meghna Bhowmick, said, "Misleading packaging Snooker? What’s that brother?"

"Can someone tell me where to find these in Pakistan? I've been living here for the past 26 years and haven't eaten or heard of these snacks," added user Faizan Aziz.

Someone else shared, "I am from India. I have seen such fake products here in the late 90's when I was in school. I remember some names. Kat Kit instead of Kit Kat and Daily Milk instead of Dairy Milk. But nowadays, only genuine products are sold here. No fake ones."

A fourth said, "After seeing this video, I forgot the real names of these snacks."