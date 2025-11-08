Redditor shares bizarre experience with AI in virtual interview: 'Shouldn’t candidates at least be told?'

AI is increasingly being used in interviews, not just to screen resumes but also to conduct entire job interviews. One Redditor has shared a bizarre experience that raises questions about how transparent companies are being. An online interview surprised a Redditor with AI behaviour.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The Redditor received an email inviting an online interview and clicked the link, expecting a normal meeting.

"My interviewer wasn't even human?" the caption of the post reads.

Bizarre AI interview shocks Redditor:

According to the Redditor, when the video appeared, the interviewer looked human, smiling, nodding, and asking questions. But the Redditor soon noticed something off.

The head moved oddly, almost like it was on repeat, and tiny twitches appeared every few seconds. At first, the Redditor assumed it was just internet lag.

As the interview continued, the behaviour grew stranger. Every answer was unnaturally perfect, with no hesitation or fillers. When the Redditor asked why the role mattered, the response came out word-for-word like a script.

"I repeated the question. Exact same words. Third time. Still identical. Something wasn’t right."

At one point, the screen froze briefly. When it returned, the AI interviewer continued seamlessly, as if nothing had happened.

"I’m not against AI in hiring, but if an interviewer is basically a talking bot, shouldn’t candidates at least be told?" the post adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users were quick to react to the post, with many sharing their own experiences of AI-driven interviews or expressing surprise at how advanced the technology has become.

One of the users commented, "If the interviewer can be AI, then candidates should also be allowed to use AI to match the energy."

A second user commented, "AI interviewer is nothing new, I think I saw one video where AI interviewers suddenly interview between themselves mid-interview, leaving the jobseeker dumbfounded, it was gold."

"Yeah, definitely sounds like you got an AI interviewer situation there. This is becoming more common, but you're right, transparency should be a thing. If you're unsure on how to handle these, treat them like a typical interview but prepare for more standard queries," another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)