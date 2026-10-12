Robot gropes 16-year-old girl in Germany, police seize it after incident is livestreamed

Police in Germany have seized a robot after it allegedly groped a 16-year-old girl and “made thrusting motions against her” outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne. The incident was reportedly livestreamed on social media, with two teenagers suspected of filming the encounter and commentating on it.

The robot allegedly touched the girl's buttocks and made thrusting motions against her. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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According to a report by the Daily Mail, the incident took place on Sunday. The Cologne Police said that the girl was standing with friends outside a fast-food restaurant on Hohenzollernring when the red-and-gold robot, which stands around 1.2 metres tall, approached her from behind, touched her buttocks and made thrusting motions against her.

Police said the robot’s 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion allegedly filmed the incident, streamed it live on social media and acted as commentators.

Robot found in car boot

Cops were alerted shortly after the alleged incident. Officers located the individuals involved near the intersection of Magnusstrasse and Hohenzollernring and found the robot hidden in the boot of a Volkswagen car.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the 16-year-old owner, who is from Wegberg, had placed the device in the vehicle before officers arrived. Police seized the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the 16-year-old owner, who is from Wegberg, had placed the device in the vehicle before officers arrived. Police seized the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Police investigate possible sexual harassment

Cologne Police have launched a criminal investigation as it is believed the automaton was being “remote-controlled”. In a statement, police referred to the incident as an “assault” and said that they were considering sexual harassment charges.

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“The criminal investigation department is now examining how the robot was functioning at the time of the incident and whether someone was deliberately controlling its movements,” police said in a statement, as per the Daily Mail.

“Officers confiscated the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects. The criminal investigation department is investigating on suspicion of sexual harassment,” the statement added.