Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh trolled for 'All Eyes on Rafah' Insta story, deletes it

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, deleted her 'All Eyes on Rafah' Instagram Story after reportedly being trolled online. Social media users are sharing this particular phrase to show their solidarity with Palestine after an Israeli shelling and airstrikes on Sunday in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed over 45 people. People started trolling Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, over her 'All Eyes On Rafah' Instagram Story. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

Ritika Sajdeh’s post went viral on social media, especially X, where many trolled her. While some accused her of not speaking on Indian issues, others joked that she was unaware of Rafah's location. According to CNBC, the story has since been deleted.

Several A-list Bollywood celebrities have also shown their support for the people of Palestine. Some names include Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, Samantha Prabhu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Swara Bhasker, and Dia Mirza.

Here’s what people are posting in solidarity with Rafah:

All eyes on Rafah: Quick timeline

Hours after Hamas launched rockets at the Tel Aviv area, Israel launched the attack on Rafah. The airstrike hit a tent camp in the city for displaced people, killing 45 people and injuring over 200. The Israeli military said that the attack in the southern Rafah area killed two Hamas operatives.

Many, including Iran, have condemned the attack by sharing the phrase “All Eyes on Rafah”. The official X handle of Iran’s Embassy in New Delhi also posted, “‘All eyes on Rafah” is a phrase that refers to the ongoing genocide in Rafah, Gaza, with over 1.4 million Palestinians seeking shelter.”

Hamas, which controls Gaza, is currently at war with Israel. The group stormed across Gaza's border into Israel on October 7 last year, killing hundreds of people and taking several hostages.