90,000 for one night? Hotel prices shoot up before Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert

After Coldplay announced yet another concert in Ahmedabad for its much awaited “Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025", fans hurried to get tickets and book hotels to prepare for the British band's "biggest ever show" at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25. The British band will also be performing at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21.(Getty Images via AFP)

Some fans have, however, complained that hotel prices have skyrocketed in the city on the day of the concert with many claiming rooms are being booked for as high as ₹90,000 for just one night.

"Hotel rooms in ITC Narmada Ahmedabad are selling for 90,000 per night on the 25th. If you manage to get Coldplay tickets, you also need to spend 6 months of an Indian middle-class person's income to simply visit the city. Coldplay plays, city's hotels party," wrote X user Aviral Bhatnagar.

HT.com independently verified the prices on the ITC Narmada website and found that booking a room for January 25 costs ₹75,000 excluding taxes. With taxes, the price comes to ₹88,500. To compare, just a week before the January 25 concert, a room at the luxury hotel is priced at ₹15,675.

Prices at ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad have risen to ₹75,000 per night on January 25.(res.itchotels.com)

HT.com has reached out to ITC Narmada for a statement.

Prices skyrocket in Ahmedabad hotels

Not just 5-star accommodations, prices at almost all hotels have surged since the concert was announced, fans claimed on social media.

“Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just skyrocketed,” X user Ujval Chopra wrote and shared a short video, that showed hotel prices crossing ₹50,000 on January 25.

(Also read: ₹50000 for 1 night in Ahmedabad? Fans claim Coldplay’s upcoming concert skyrocketed hotel prices)

Another user said that similarly high prices were seen from January 24 to 25 in the Gujarat city. "Pro-tip for people going to Coldplay: stay in Vadodara and commute to Ahmedabad," he wrote, while another added, “When even miles don't come to rescue. Hotel Rates already skyrocketed for 25/26th in Ahmedabad.”

The Grammy-winning band had earlier announced three concerts on January 18, 19, and 21 at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai for the India leg of their tour.