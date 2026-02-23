Sam Altman shares blunt advice for youth preparing for AI era: ‘Listening to old people is biggest mistake’

“I think listening to old people is the biggest mistake young people make. For a predictor of what the world is going to be like going forward, I don't think you should trust me for having good intuition of the rate of change. Young people always figure this out the best, and the world you are all inheriting is going to be very different, and you'll have to quickly develop your own intuitions and trust them. But I think the traditional career advice is probably not going to work as well,” he said.

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared candid advice for young people preparing for a future shaped by artificial intelligence. Responding to a question about the biggest mistake young people make while preparing for AI, Altman offered a striking perspective.

Altman’s remarks drew attention for their emphasis on self belief and adaptability in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. He suggested that conventional career paths and long standing assumptions may no longer offer reliable guidance in an AI driven world. Instead, he encouraged students to cultivate their own judgement and remain open to change.

India’s growing role in the AI revolution During his address, Altman also highlighted India’s rising prominence in the global AI ecosystem. He praised the enthusiasm of Indian developers and entrepreneurs, describing the country as a key growth market for OpenAI.

“The energy here, the excitement of builders with AI in India for the entire stack is amazing to see. One of the highlights was that I got to speak at IIT Delhi today. Leaders throughout India and around the world really see what's happening here. This is already our second-largest market, and it's growing incredibly fast. There's something very special, and it was great to see PM Modi's leadership around bringing us to the next level,” he said.

Altman went on to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to artificial intelligence, particularly the emphasis on inclusive growth and responsible deployment.

“I love the Prime Minister's vision. I think his enthusiasm for what this can be, the need to democratise this technology, which is something very near to our hearts, and his balancing that with making sure that everyone in society benefits and we get to mitigate the risks was outstanding,” he added.