Sania Mirza gives K3G twist to Instagram dance trend, Yuvraj Singh reacts. Watch

Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is a regular user of Instagram where she keeps sharing fun snippets from her life with her followers. She also posts a lot of funny Reels which are hilarious to watch. Like this video that she posted, in which she is seen taking part in a trend. However, she soon gives a Bollywood twist to the trend and it is quite hilarious to watch. The video also got a comment from former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The video begins with Sania Mirza dancing to the song Sway by Michael Buble which is quite popular on Instagram Reels. However, with a twist, she soon starts grooving to the song Bole Chudiyan from the 2001 Bollywood blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“When you want to follow a trend but the Bollywood is in you and K3G is life,” says a text insert on the video along with a laughing emoji. Wearing a pink jacket over a black tee and leggings, Sania sways to the music and it is delightful to watch. The video was posted 23 hours ago and it has already got one million views.

“When Bollywood is life,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has prompted a ton of reactions with even former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh responding.

“Wah kya baat hai mirchi,” Yuvraj Singh commented. “The most beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “So nice moments. Something special touch,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on this viral video shared by Sania Mirza?