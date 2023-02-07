Saree-clad elderly women diving into Tamil Nadu’s Thamirabarani River inspire people

A video showing a few saree-clad women diving into Tamil Nadu’s Thamirabarani River has gone viral on Twitter. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the clip with a sweet caption, which wowed people.

“Awestruck to watch these sari clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Tamirabarni at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu. I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair. Absolutely inspiring. Video- credits unknown, forwarded by a friend,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show an elderly woman, wearing saree, standing on a platform near the river. Soon, she effortlessly dives in. Within moments, another woman climbs onto the platform and dives into the waterbody.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has received more than 54,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has accumulated nearly 1,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Thanks for sharing, madam,” posted a Twitter user. “Awesome video,” commented another. “Wow,,” expressed a third. “Wow, what confidence,” shared a fourth. “Very cool,” wrote a fifth. A few, however, shared that though the video is inspiring, diving in saree could be potentially dangerous.