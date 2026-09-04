‘Say potato if you’re human’: Customer tests Uber support, company’s response sparks hilarious reactions

An X user's viral test of automated customer support triggered widespread humour and frustration across social media. Frustrated by repetitive generic responses, an X user challenged Uber Support to type the word "potato" if a real human was handling the account. The company instead responded with a lengthy, standardised template, without mentioning the word “potato”. The reply sparked amusement and criticism online, with even major brands like KFC joining the joke.

A frustrated customer's tweet on Uber struck a chord on social media. (Representative image). (REUTERS)

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“Say potato if a single one of you is human @Uber_Support.” an X user wrote.

The company responded, but its standardised response against the tweet left social media chuckling. The company replied, “We completely understand how frustrating this is. When you reach out to us, you deserve a clear and helpful outcome, and we sincerely regret that we cannot deliver better news. After a thorough review of your details, account, and transaction history, we are unable to process a refund for this order. We truly apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this resolution causes.”

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Social media joined in:

{{^usCountry}} Quite quickly, the interaction went viral, prompting several to join in, including KFC. The brand left a one-word remark from its official X account: “Potato”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quite quickly, the interaction went viral, prompting several to join in, including KFC. The brand left a one-word remark from its official X account: “Potato”. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to Uber’s response to the tweet, an individual said, “They typed a whole paragraph and still couldn't manage potato.” Another commented, “We are living in actual hell.”

A third expressed, “Back in 2020, they were bragging about how like 93% of their support is automated. Imagine they had to have reached 100% by 6 years later. It explains why you can never get to a human and never receive a satisfactory resolution. Absolute nightmare scenario.”

A fourth wrote, “Having a human on the other end of the support line is a luxury nowadays, in an era where unemployment is at an all-time high, and AI is nowhere near replacing humans here.”

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