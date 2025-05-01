Menu Explore
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Search 'appraisal' on Zepto, Swiggy to get peanuts? Social media spots hilarious marketing gag

ByMuskaan Sharma
May 01, 2025 06:47 PM IST

A playful search result for 'appraisal' on Zepto showing peanuts went viral.

Indian quick commerce brands are known to often use humour as a marketing tool and once such gag has now been spotted by social media users. A marketing professional on X amused many after sharing a surprising discovery: typing "appraisal" into Zepto’s search bar led to peanuts.

Searching for "appraisal" on Zepto or Swiggy Instamart shows peanuts.(X/@viralbiryani)
Searching for "appraisal" on Zepto or Swiggy Instamart shows peanuts.(X/@viralbiryani)

"Brands are so good at moment marketing. When you search 'appraisal' on @ZeptoNow you find peanuts! That’s crazy, no?" X user Harshita posted, alongside a screenshot of the search result showing an array of peanut snacks listed under the search bar.

She also clarified that it was not a paid tweet, "just a curious marketer mind at work on a holiday." Similar posts were made by others on LinkedIn who also discovered the quirky search feature.

Appraisal=Peanuts?

The tongue-in-cheek gag, which appears to be a clever nod to the underwhelming salary hikes for employees during April's appraisal season, quickly went viral. A quick search showed similar results on Swiggy Instamart while Blinkit took things a step further. Searching "appraisal" on Blinkit shows peanut chikki and even kitchen utensils.

None of the quick commerce platforms have specified if this is a coordinated joke or an accidental glitch with perfect timing. Interestingly, Zepto had earlier posted a Instagram reel featuring two delivery agents arriving at an office with butter and peanuts. The clip showed employees giving their boss butter (a metaphor for flattery) and get peanuts in return.

Search gag not new

If the search results are a brilliant moment marketing move for the brands, this is not the first time they have used this to gain attention. Earlier this year, when the "Prashant-Croissant" went viral, Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto cashed in on the gag.

In a viral video, content creator Ayush took a pastry quiz and misidentified a croissant. When the quiz corrected him, he misheared "croissant" as "Prashant". The moment went viral with over 17 million views and many brands and celebrities hailed the new pronounciation of the baked good.

Now, if you search "croissant" on Zepto, Blinkit or Swiggy, you will get a wide array of croissants to choose from.

(Also read: ‘Prashant’ or croissant: Creator’s hilarious mispronunciation becomes internet sensation)

