‘Prashant’ or croissant: Creator’s hilarious mispronunciation becomes internet sensation

The internet is a breeding ground for viral moments, but every once in a while, a trend emerges that takes on a life of its own. One such phenomenon is the now-famous “Prashant” meme—a simple language-learning mishap that spiralled into a full-fledged internet sensation. What started as a light-hearted video of a content creator mispronouncing “croissant” quickly turned into a cultural moment, fuelling memes, brand campaigns, and endless laughter across social media. The trend has taken off so wildly that the hashtag #Prashant is now overflowing on Instagram.(@ishowayuu)

How it all started

A content creator named Ayush, known for his split-screen videos where he learns English words through tutorials, unknowingly kick-started this trend. In one of his videos, which has now racked up over 17 million views, he was learning the names of desserts. When the AI voice in the tutorial showed a picture of a croissant and asked, "What is this called?", Ayush confidently replied, "Patties." The AI says "Croissant." However, Ayush, mishearing it, exclaimed in surprise, "Prashant?"—and the internet hasn’t stopped laughing since.

Take a look at the video:

The clip became an instant hit, garnering over 1 million shares and inspiring endless memes. Even brands jumped on the trend, with Swiggy posting a picture of a croissant on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Tum Prashant bologe, hum croissant samajh lenge." The playful take on the meme resonated with audiences, further fuelling the trend's reach.

Britannia also joined the viral “Prashant” trend with a creative twist. They shared a video on Instagram featuring their product, Treat Croissant, where they humorously edited the packaging by removing the word “Croissant” and renaming it “Prashant.”

Adding to the buzz, actress Diana Penty also recreated a video for the trend. In her clip, she was seen eating a croissant with the text overlay reading, “Croissant cancelled, Prashant,” playfully engaging with the internet sensation.

The “Prashant” trend has taken over social media, with users across Instagram and other platforms recreating videos using Ayush’s now-viral audio. From influencers to everyday users, everyone is joining the fun, lip-syncing to the hilarious mispronunciation and putting their own creative spin on it. The trend has gained so much traction that the hashtag #Prashant is now flooding Instagram, further cementing its status as one of the biggest internet moments of the year.

