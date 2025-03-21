Menu Explore
Business class passenger slams Air India for ‘16-hour ordeal’ on Chicago flight, airline responds

BySimran Singh
Mar 21, 2025 01:18 PM IST

A business-class passenger on an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi criticised the airline for poor service, alleging a broken seat, bad food.

A disgruntled Air India passenger took to social media to express frustration after a distressing 16-hour business-class journey from Chicago to Delhi, describing the experience as an "ordeal" due to a malfunctioning seat, subpar food, and poor cabin conditions.

The passenger was flying from Chicago to Delhi.(X/@SOUMITRACH15577)
The passenger was flying from Chicago to Delhi.(X/@SOUMITRACH15577)

In a series of posts on X, the passenger, identified as Soumitra Chatterjee, strongly criticized the airline’s service, writing, “Your insistence on my acceptance of the peanut you offered me against a 16-hour ordeal of a Business Class travel on a broken seat, horrible food and hospital cabin is pathetic. I already refused it. You continue with your condemnable service & attitude. We will continue to protest.”

Frustrated by the situation, he added, “Air India will continue to give opportunities for harassed passengers to say ‘to hell with Air India.’ I have full confidence in their rickety planes, abysmal service and bad behavior. I experienced and endorse fully.”

Responding to the backlash, Air India reached out on X, saying, “Dear Mr. Chatterjee, we want to address your concern appropriately. Please elaborate on your concern a bit more via DM to get this checked promptly.”

However, the response only seemed to aggravate the passenger further. Calling out the airline’s approach, he wrote, “Stop addressing problems through BOTS. Your airline does not address anything. You are taking us for a ride.”

Take a look at the post:

The passenger also alleged that Air India had offered a compensation of 5,000 against his ticket, which was priced at 2,42,000. “You have ‘looked into’ and offered me 5,000 compensation against a ticket of 2,42,000—for providing a broken seat, horrible food, and a stinky cabin. 16 hours without sleep and proper food and AI audacity. What new can I expect? We all know your level.”

Also read: IndiGo seats swing back and forth in viral video: Airline apologises to terrified passenger for ‘anomaly’

Air India later reiterated its stance, stating, “Dear Mr. Chatterjee, we understand you and have thoroughly reviewed your concern. The best possible resolution has already been provided. Please consider this as the full and final settlement from our end. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.”

We have reached out to the airline for a statement, and this copy will be updated accordingly.

Also read: Woman deletes video on IndiGo denying her boarding, accepts 10,000 voucher from airline

