Woman claims IndiGo denied her boarding despite confirmed ticket, told her flight overbooked

A woman has claimed that low cost airline Indigo refused to let her board despite a confirmed ticket, saying her flight was overbooked. Marketing strategist Manisha took to Instagram on February 24 to air her grievance against IndiGo, claiming that she was denied boarding after reaching the Delhi airport. A woman has claimed that IndiGo refused to let her board her flight (Representational Image)(Bloomberg)

In her Instagram video, filmed while she was on her way back from the airport, Manisha said that she was supposed to travel back home for her sister’s wedding but could not do so because IndiGo refused to let her board.

HT.com has reached out to IndiGo for a statement and will update this copy on receiving a response.

Overbooked flight

“I’m going back from the airport now because a lovely sweet lady at the counter told me ‘Ma’am, nahi ho payega (won't be possible). We have overbooked our flight and we can’t let you board,’” explained Manisha in her Instagram video.

The marketing professional said that she tried three times to do a web check-in before the flight. Each time, she was told that the web check-in was successful but she did not receive a boarding pass.

When she reached the counter to check in her luggage, an IndiGo employee told her to talk to customer service as her seat was not assigned.

“The lovely lady had the audacity to say ki ‘aapki galti hai, aapne web check in time pe nahi kiya (It’s your fault. You did not do web check in on time),” she revealed.

“Can someone tell me how a confirmed ticket can be declined at the airport saying we have overbooked the flight?” the irate IndiGo customer asked. She added that IndiGo told her she had been rebooked onto a flight for the next day and asked her to return home.

Watch the video below:

In her caption, Manisha termed the incident sheer torture as she wrote: "IndiGo a new way to prioritise passengers that have booked at higher fares - over those who have booked well in advance??

“You guys should be ashamed for the inconvenience and sheer torture of having to deal with your customer support,” she said.

The incident has sparked outrage among flyers, many of whom advised Manisha to drag the airline to consumer court.

“I have faced this issue myself and I was handed over 10k in cash upfront. Not sure how you didn't get it. Or you are just making this video for some publicity,” wrote one X user.

“As per the rule they have to give you a flight within 1hr. If not 10X base price + a flight ticket or you can file a case against them,” another said.

Many people in the comments section informed Manisha that she is liable to receive compensation from the airline.