IndiGo seats swing back and forth in viral video: Airline apologises to terrified passenger for ‘anomaly’

A man flying from Delhi to Lucknow on an IndiGo flight had a “mini heart attack” after his seat started swinging back and forth just moments after takeoff. He shared a video of the incident on Instagram, alerting the airline. In response, the company apologised and assured him that his feedback had been taken “extremely seriously.” The IndiGo seats started swinging mid-air. (Instagram/@thewolfofjobstreet)

“The first time it happened, it was a terrifying feeling tbh. Never experienced anything like this. The seats could literally swing back and forth,” Sethi wrote.

He then said that the crew soon relocated them to vacant seats and also called “maintenance people to look into it during deboarding.”

“It may not look like a serious deal, but I would not want an elderly person with a medical issue, sitting on such a seat in a flying aircraft,” the passenger added.

In the video, he, along with two other passengers, is seen sitting on three seats in a row that suddenly starts swinging. In the rest of the video, Sethi recalls his experience, calling it terrifying. He also says that the incident indicates poor maintenance of the aircraft.

How did IndiGo react?

The airline dropped a comment on Sethi's video. “Mr. Sethi, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We sincerely apologise for your onboard experience. Apparently this was an anomaly (sic), a very unusual occurrence as these seats have a locking mechanism,” the airline wrote,

“Please be assured that your feedback is being taken extremely seriously and this will be investigated thoroughly. We understand our crew responded promptly to address the situation and provided you with an alternate seat. The safety and comfort of our customers remain our top most priority. We appreciate your feedback and assure you of our continued commitment to providing a safe, hassle-free, and enjoyable travel experience to all our customers. ~Team IndiGo,” it added.

Take a look at the video here:

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “I liked how you shared your experience and not blasted the airline for not doing their job right. It speaks volumes about you.” Another joked, “BYOS - bring your own seat.” A third added, “Is it a bus or a plane!?” A fourth posted, “This is happening too much these days due to lack of competition. Indigo is in the worst condition in the last 7/8 months. I have travelled 2 times with @indigo.6e, which had damaged seats both times.”

Last month, Sethi flagged a weight discrepancy between two weighing belts at an airport counter. “This kind of inconsistency really makes you question the integrity of the system,” he said in a video. IndiGo reacted to the post by assuring that its weighing machines are regularly calibrated and certified by airport operators.

