'Police ko phone kijiye': Angry passenger faces off with IndiGo staff over damaged luggage

A video of a passenger confronting an IndiGo ground staff has been circulated online showing the angry flyer complaining about alleged damage done to his bags. In the video, which was originally posted by Shravan Singh Rajpurohit and reshared by popular handles on X, Rajpuhorit can be heard accusing the airline of damaging his bags. A passenger confronted IndiGo staff over damaged luggage in a viral video(X/@ShravanRajSiddi)

The video opens with Rajpurohit recording an IndiGo staff member who makes it clear that he does not want to be filmed. "You can't take my video," the staff member repeatedly says before trying to snatch his phone.

He then returns to his seat and is heard contacting the police. The passenger follows him and inquires about his damaged luggage, "Yeh kaisa behaviour hai. Abhi kya karna hai iss bag ka. Yeh bag sab tod ke rakh dia hai (What kind of behaviour is this. Now what am I supposed to do with this bag. All my bags have been damaged)," he says, showing a mark on one of his suitcases and a broken handle of a tote bag placed on two trolleys.

Take a look at the video here:

"Haan kijiye, police ko phone kijiye. Bulaiye police ko (Yes, call them. Call the police)," he says as he turns around to record the staff worker again.

IndiGo apologises

In a reply to Rajpurohit's video on X, IndiGo apologised for the damage and offered a voucher as a gesture of goodwill.

"Sir, we sincerely apologise for the experience you had during your recent travel with us. While minor wear and tear can sometimes occur during the loading and unloading process, we understand this can still be upsetting. To regain your trust, our team has extended a voucher and the details have been sent to your registered email. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to welcoming you onboard for a favorable experience soon," the reply read.

HT.com has also reached out to IndiGo and this story will be updated once a response is received.

Internet reacts

Many on social media shared similar experiences of their luggage being damaged by airlines while travelling. "This is the problem with almost every airline, you receive back damaged luggage. They can handle our belongings with little bit of care, but they prefer not to," said one of them.

Other accused the passenger of being rude to the ground staff. "I’m very sure he was acting very cocky and after the recording started he started talking patiently and politely," said another user.