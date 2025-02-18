‘Don't take video': Flight attendant tells passenger to stop recording from upside-down Delta Airlines plane. Watch

A Delta Airlines regional jet flipped upside down at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport, causing injuries to 18 out of the 80 people onboard. Though three were seriously injured, there have been no reports of deaths in the crash. Following the scary incident, visuals have surfaced on social media showing the crew members assisting the passengers in evacuating from the flight. One such video captures a flight attendant asking a passenger to put the phone away during the rescue. A Delta Airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto. (AFP)

“Passengers walking on the ceiling to escape the Delta jet that crashed in Toronto. ‘Don't take a video. Put that phone away,’ a flight attendant could be heard saying,” An X user wrote as they posted the video.

In the video, a flight attendant asks the passengers walking on the plane's ceiling to get to safety to drop everything and just come out. At this moment, she notices a person recording and asks the individual to stop recording and put the phone away.

The rest of the video shows the upside-down plane resting on snow-covered ground. People are seen stumbling away from the plane wreckage in the biting cold, and emergency responders are captured dousing the plane.

Take a look at the video:

Delta’s statement after the crash:

Delta Airlines took to X to share about the crash. “Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air using a CRJ-900 aircraft, was involved in a single-aircraft accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at around 2:15 p.m. ET* on Monday. The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP),” the organisation wrote.

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site,” Bastian posted, adding, “We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information.”